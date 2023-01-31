













HONG KONG/MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is making its way onto global investors’ maps. How the country’s financial authorities tackle the $65 billion selloff at Gautam Adani’s eponymous infrastructure empire following a short-selling attack may determine how soon the country establishes itself as a reliable investment destination.

The World Bank expects India’s economy to grow 6.6% in the year to March 2024, and the country is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation. Morgan Stanley economists forecast its stock market will be the world’s third largest before the end of 2030. No wonder that high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and pension funds from Israel to Canada have poured through New Delhi and Mumbai in recent months, many on a maiden trip to assess investment opportunities.

Overseas ownership of Indian shares has more than tripled to $683 billion since 2014, when Narendra Modi took over as prime minister, according to primeinfobase.com. Foreigners now own about a fifth of all stocks, though their share has decreased slightly as domestic investors have piled in too.

Those who entrusted their funds to managers who actively pick stocks may feel relieved. Many local money managers have steered clear of Adani’s seven core listed companies due to concerns about the conglomerate’s tight ownership structure, heavy debt, and high valuations. Adani has dismissed allegations of fraud and stock manipulation levelled by Hindenburg Research. Nevertheless, shares in Adani Green Energy (ADNA.NS) and Adani Total Gas (ADAG.NS), a joint venture with France’s TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), have lost nearly 40% of their value in the past three trading sessions.

For those who passively track stock market indexes, the controversy engulfing Adani, briefly the world’s third richest man, may act as a deterrent from an already expensive market. Companies in the MSCI India Index, where the tycoon’s companies have an almost 5% weighting, trade on an average multiple of 21 times forecast earnings for the year ahead, compared to 12 times for MSCI’s broader emerging markets benchmark.

Adani group’s $230 billion combined equity value prior to the stock rout means how officials react will send an important signal about the market’s maturity. The newish chair of India’s securities regulator, Madhabi Puri Buch, has already wielded a stick at credit rating agencies to instil better market discipline. How the former banker handles Adani will make a big impact. In the meantime, the turmoil is a reminder to investors of the danger of investing blindly in emerging markets.

(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Shares of the Adani group companies have lost $65 billion since Jan. 25 after U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research published a research note on the group. The Indian conglomerate's response has failed to pacify investors.

State-controlled Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer which has invested more than $4 billion in the Adani group, said on Jan. 30 it is reviewing the conglomerate’s response to Hindenburg’s allegations and will hold talks with Adani’s management to seek clarifications.

Adani on Jan. 29 published a 413-page response to Hindenburg’s report, which alleged the Indian group was “pulling the largest con in corporate history” including “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.

In its response, the Adani group noted that over three quarters of the 88 questions Hindenburg posed relate to previously disclosed matters, and that the bulk of the remaining questions relate to public shareholders, for which listed companies are not required to have information. Adani added the short-selling campaign was a calculated attack on India and its growth ambition.

