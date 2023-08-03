A pair of Yeezy shoes are seen in a Foot Locker store on the day Adidas terminated its partnership with the American rapper and designer Kanye West, now known as Ye, in Garden City, New York, U.S., October 25, 2022.

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) are showing some unexpected resilience in the face of influencer trouble. On Thursday, the $35 billion German sportswear company said it had managed to offload the first sale of potentially toxic Yeezy sneakers for around 400 million euros. That was surprising as the products stemmed from a partnership with designer-rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, before he was dismissed for making anti-Semitic comments. The scarcity value that consumers now attribute to the remaining Yeezy shoes helped Adidas slash its expected 2023 operating loss to 450 million euros from a previous forecast of 700 million euros.

Belgium beer producer AB InBev, meanwhile, grappled with a different influencer headache. The world's largest brewer experienced an April consumer boycott after picking transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its popular Bud Light brew. EBITDA in North America shrunk by 25% year-on-year in second quarter. Yet, a global footprint and margin expansion in countries like Mexico helped offset the pain for the $97 billion company.

While both companies have found ways to address their missteps, they face lingering issues. Adidas has yet to clarify how it plans to replace its high-margin Yeezy sneakers. And while AB InBev say 80% of its consumers still look favourably or are neutral on Bud Light, the brand was dethroned as the top selling U.S. beer in May.

Still, Adidas trades at 10 times its forecast 2025 EBITDA, below its peer Nike's (NKE.N) 16 times, and AB InBev trails Heineken (HEIN.AS) by an even larger margin. Given they have both escaped relatively unscathed, they may be tempted to close the gap by trying their luck with new influencers – presenting the scope for fresh controversy. (By Karen Kwok)

