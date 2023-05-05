













LONDON, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Declining sales rarely cause a 7% share price bump. Not so for Germany’s 30 billion euro Adidas (ADSGn.DE). On Friday, the sneaker maker reported quarterly operating profit of 60 million euros. That beat analyst expectations of 15 million euros, and was aided by double digit sales growth in Latin America and Asia.

The good cheer partly reflects the low expectations of Adidas’s investors. They hold shares worth about half their mid-2021 level, and while sales globally didn’t fall 4% as forecast, they still dipped 1% year-on-year. Their company has been battered by a scandal involving Kanye West, who designed Adidas’s lucrative Yeezy line of trainers and who is now known as Ye. There has also been a brand-dilutive legal spat with Black Lives Matter.

Meanwhile, CEO Bjorn Gulden has to decide what to do with stacks of Yeezy trainers in storage ever since the company severed ties with the musician. Sales are also still declining in its North American market, which in recent years has supplied a quarter of revenue. That may be why Gulden warned investors on Friday of a “bumpy year with disappointing numbers”. Although certain products like Gazelle and Sambo are doing well, the 40% margins on Yeezy sales were ten times Adidas’s overall level. Without them, the group will have to run hard just to stand still. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Shopify offloads its logistics baggage read more

Unilever’s jilted pay deal needs a rewrite

How Vodafone-Three can woo competition regulators read more

UniCredit’s M&A hunt has more glitter than gold read more

BNP only partly earns title of Europe’s JPMorgan read more

Editing by George Hay and Streisand Neto











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.