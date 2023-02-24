













NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Adobe’s (ADBE.O) $20 billion Figma deal is too expensive, and yet boss Shantanu Narayen is punished for losing it. Such is the implicit, self-contradictory complaint of investors in the design software goliath. Adobe’s shares tumbled over 7% on Friday after Bloomberg reported the previous night that U.S. antitrust enforcers might block it. That conflicts with the initial reaction to the cash-and-stock deal, when shares crashed 16% on announcement in September.

Investors' first reaction makes sense: Adobe opted to issue $10 billion in shares to fund the purchase after they had fallen over a third from a late-2021 peak. That made it an expensive moment to use equity, and Adobe paid double Figma’s prior founding round valuation. Adobe’s stock still hasn’t fully recovered.

Set aside the price, though, and the deal has strategic logic. Startups like Figma and peer Canva leapfrogged Adobe in tools allowing multiple users to work on a document simultaneously. And while Adobe’s core product provided the template for subscription-based technology offerings, its growth has slowed. That’s why losing Figma also hurts: The deal is an expensive bridge to a new future. (By Jonathan Guilford)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

