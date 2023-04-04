













TORONTO, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The scent of stress is wafting from the Brazilian backer of Aesop. Natura (NTCO3.SA)agreed to sell the luxury lotion maker to French cosmetics giant L’Oreal (OREP.PA) for about $2.5 billion. It offloaded the successful investment to shore up its balance sheet, an M&A motivation that probably will spread.

Natura secured a healthy multiple of nearly 24 times Aesop’s EBITDA last year. It speaks to the brand’s expanding appeal more than a decade since the owner of Avon International and The Body Shop paid nearly $50 million for a 65% stake and later bought the rest. By jettisoning its best business, however, boss Fábio Barbosa has made a difficult tradeoff. The incoming cash will lift a weight off management by helping pay down some of its 7.4 billion reais ($1.5 billion) of net debt in the fourth quarter.

With recessions being anticipated in a higher interest rate environment, more companies are bound to consider a similar calculus. Although most corporate debt loads look manageable through next year, according to credit rating agency S&P, pandemic-era borrowing maturing in 2025 and beyond could be a bigger strain. There will be no shortage of buyers sniffing around struggling companies with strong assets to sell. (By Sharon Lam)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Fake jobs hide cooler reality for US workforce read more

DeSantis wins with Disney co-dependency read more

Edtech giant leverages up in financial expertise read more

Icahn and Khan make for odd bedfellows read more

Paris vote rocks scooter rental firms’ shaky ride read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.