Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.

The United States may have wasted two decades nation-building, but China reaped a security dividend anyway. Even as the American military presence aimed to foster stability, Beijing built or dominated regional initiatives that excluded U.S. participation, like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. China poured money into infrastructure, some passing within range of the Afghan border, linking the People’s Republic to markets in Europe and energy suppliers in the Middle East.

Now the United States is gone for good. China, having presented itself as an alternative force for economic development and security in the region, can deliver aid, investment and technical support. Chinese state miners could help Afghanistan exploit its vast mineral reserves, valued at over $3 trillion per official estimates in 2017, while its construction companies could ram through highways, railways and pipelines, filling what is now a vast blank space on Xi’s Belt and Road map.

On the other hand, Chinese diplomats will insist the Taliban leaders who’ve seized control hold back any attacks across the Chinese border into Xinjiang, and deny support to entities that have targeted Chinese investments and citizens in neighbouring Pakistan. That may be tricky for the group to sell to all its members: the Chinese central government has confined over a million Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in internment camps, per estimates cited by the United Nations. Many of these Muslims have been interned for what appear to be non-radical practices. China says the camps deter terrorism and provide vocational training, but that is unlikely to quell any outrage.

The Taliban have promised to keep out of China’s internal affairs. Yet it remains to be seen if they can control the country. If they can’t, many neighbours will look to Beijing to lead a response. That could suck it into the quagmire the Americans just escaped.

- Western nations scrambled on Aug. 16 to evacuate their citizens from a chaotic Kabul airport after the Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over.

- Al Jazeera earlier broadcast footage of what it said were Taliban commanders in the presidential palace with dozens of armed fighters.

- Government forces melted away in the face of the advance by the Islamist militants despite years of being armed and trained by the U.S. military.

- The United States planned to completely end its mission in the country by Aug. 31.

