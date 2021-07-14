Breakingviews
Afterpay bulls belatedly get the competition point
MELBOURNE, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Financial products are generally easy to replicate. That’s why competition has been a looming threat read more for Afterpay, ever since the A$34 billion ($26 billion) Australian company successfully modernised a way for shoppers to pay for items by installment. Bullish investors neglected to fully price in the possibility, however.
Then came news that PayPal (PYPL.O) would turn on a copycat service – with no late fees – for its 9 million active customers Down Under, and Bloomberg reported read more that Apple (AAPL.O) is working on a buy-now-pay-later product too. Afterpay on Wednesday promptly lost 10% of its market value.
As fast-growing financial technology companies, Afterpay and its ilk aren’t inconvenienced by matters of fundamental valuation. Trading at 22 times expected sales for the next 12 months is a clear indication. Shareholders are nevertheless slowly waking up to market realities. Just wait till they cotton onto the regulatory risks. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Sumitomo shifts its Wall Street goals read more
Disney takes early post-Covid movie lead L1N2OP2KG
Biden’s top trustbuster offers M&A lawyer bonanza read more
Inflation is getting harder for Fed to ignore read more
Nokia hits high note without Reddit help read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.