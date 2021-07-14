Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Afterpay bulls belatedly get the competition point

A logo for the company Afterpay is seen in a store window in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates - RC2GPH9KB5BE

MELBOURNE, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Financial products are generally easy to replicate. That’s why competition has been a looming threat read more for Afterpay, ever since the A$34 billion ($26 billion) Australian company successfully modernised a way for shoppers to pay for items by installment. Bullish investors neglected to fully price in the possibility, however.

Then came news that PayPal (PYPL.O) would turn on a copycat service – with no late fees – for its 9 million active customers Down Under, and Bloomberg reported read more that Apple (AAPL.O) is working on a buy-now-pay-later product too. Afterpay on Wednesday promptly lost 10% of its market value.

As fast-growing financial technology companies, Afterpay and its ilk aren’t inconvenienced by matters of fundamental valuation. Trading at 22 times expected sales for the next 12 months is a clear indication. Shareholders are nevertheless slowly waking up to market realities. Just wait till they cotton onto the regulatory risks. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Sumitomo shifts its Wall Street goals read more

Disney takes early post-Covid movie lead L1N2OP2KG

Biden’s top trustbuster offers M&A lawyer bonanza read more

Inflation is getting harder for Fed to ignore read more

Nokia hits high note without Reddit help read more

