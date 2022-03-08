AGL directors fail to put money where mouth is
MELBOURNE, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It takes conviction to invest in a company whose stock headed south for almost five years. Either that or some inside knowledge – used within the rules, of course. Even then, it’s a tough call to buy into a coal-heavy company trying to transition to clean energy.
Yet Graeme Hunt reckons AGL Energy , the beleaguered Australian power company he runs, is worth at least 20% more than the sweetened A$8.3 billion ($6.1 billion), or A$8.25 per share, Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) and Grok Ventures offered at the weekend before walking. Trouble is, neither he nor his fellow board members appear ready to act on the sentiment.
Excluding Graham Cockroft, who joined this year, no director has bought more than A$20,000-worth since September 2020, according to the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility. That’s despite shares hitting a multi-decade low of A$5.10 a piece in November, some 80% below its 2017 high. The price is now A$7.33. Not only would buying in recent months have made directors a nice earner, it would have added weight to their insistence on hidden value. (By Antony Currie)
