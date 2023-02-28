













MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Paytm is finally in line for some credit. An investment from tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal would deliver a timely vote of confidence in the loss-making Indian financial technology darling whose Chinese investors are exiting. It would introduce its own complications too.

The ideal path to profitability for the payments group founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, part of $4.9 billion One97 Communications (PAYT.NS), is to become a bank and offer its 85 million monthly transacting customers loans itself, instead of acting as an intermediary. Currently it only has a payments bank licence, so it can accept deposits but not lend.

Finding new shareholders, like Mittal who is the founder of Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), the country’s second-largest telecom company by subscribers, might make securing a lending licence easier by removing India’s awkward relations with its neighbour China from any debate. Alibaba (9988.HK) exited earlier this month, and the next step would be to replace Ant Group, which owns around a quarter. New shareholders might also help ease an ongoing regulatory freeze on Paytm accepting deposits from new customers.

The fintech says it's not involved in such discussions but a deal looks good in some ways. Mittal is seeking a stake in Paytm by merging his financial services unit – Airtel Payments Bank – into its rival’s comparable unit, and wants to buy shares in its parent too from other holders, per Bloomberg. The two banks work in different niches, so there ought to be limited overlap.

Paytm, for example, sells loans, insurance and wealth products, earning fees for sourcing and collections. Over 18% of the company’s 31 million merchant partners including roadside vegetable vendors and electronics retailers pay subscription charges for using its payment acceptance devices. Airtel’s bank, which is part of the telecom company, earns subscription revenue mostly from depositors and wallet holders who pay for rewards on transactions.

True, tycoons and lenders are awkward bedfellows in India Inc. The regulator demurs at letting conglomerates with interests in non-financial businesses own full banks, even a 10% stake purchase requires official approval. But a homegrown problem may be a lesser evil and the ongoing saga around Paytm’s shareholder register is at least shifting focus to the company’s worth.

Analysts at Macquarie, one of its fiercest earlier critics, has a price target of 800 rupees for Paytm, just over a third of the price at which it sold shares to the public in 2021 and 26% above where it currently trades. Optimism rides on the near-quadrupling of financial services revenue in a year and its delivery of an adjusted operating profit in the December quarter, ahead of schedule. Deal talk may be complicated but it makes the path ahead look better.

CONTEXT NEWS

Indian tycoon Sunil Mittal, founder of telecoms company Bharti Airtel, is seeking a stake in Paytm by merging his financial services unit into the fintech giant’s payments bank, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 24, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Mittal seeks to fold Airtel Payments Bank into Paytm Payments Bank in a stock deal and is also seeking to buy Paytm shares from other holders, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Large investors in Paytm-owner One97 Communications, including SoftBank and China’s Ant Group, have discussed selling shares in the company through a secondary stock deal, The Economic Times reported on Feb. 27, citing unnamed sources.

“We do not comment on market speculation," a Bharti Enterprises spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We remain fully focused on our strong organic growth journey and are not involved in any such discussions,” a Paytm spokesperson told Breakingviews.

