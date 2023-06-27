LONDON, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The prevailing expectation for artificial intelligence’s (AI’s) impact on humans is laden with doom. Robots will displace workers, enabling companies to fatten their bottom lines. But the history of new technology suggests another narrative, where new technology helps consumers find better deals. It all adds up to lower prices.

“Be afraid. Be very afraid.” The famous line uttered by Geena Davis in David Cronenberg’s thriller “The Fly” is an apt description of how experts are presenting the AI-tinged future for workers. Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently estimated that 18% of jobs around the world could be automated, and that AI-powered computers could render 7% of the U.S. workforce redundant, especially in white-collar industries.

In this scenario, the rise of the machines represents a decisive victory for owners of corporate capital over labour. Generative AI, where algorithms trained on vast datasets and users’ inputs learn to perform complex tasks, could add up to $7.9 trillion, or about 8% a year, to world GDP, according to McKinsey. Lower costs, higher volumes and increased productivity will deliver a step change in growth, the management consultancy reckons.

These benefits will not be distributed evenly. Nvidia (NVDA.O), which supplies many of the chips needed to train AI models, in May joined the $1 trillion club, joining other technology giants with a 13-digit market value. Online education company Chegg (CHGG.N), on the other hand, saw half of its market capitalisation disappear after it admitted AI would reduce revenue growth.

Outside the corporate world the picture is fuzzier, not least because governments and regulators have only just started to debate how to intervene to limit AI’s impact on particular sectors, or how to ensure the benefits are shared with other sections of the population.

Yet the history of technological innovation suggests humans will see at least one tangible benefit from AI: lower prices for what they consume. That’s because the development of new scientific know-how ultimately drives down the costs of goods and services. The price of a television set in the United States fell by 98% between 1997 and 2022, while computer and software items today are 74% cheaper than 25 years ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

AI is already reducing the cost of technological applications. OpenAI, whose ChatGPT bot helped spark the latest wave of enthusiasm for AI, offers a premium version of the interactive agent, with faster response times and better features, for just $20 a month. But the real promise – and threat – of AI is to slash the cost of labour-intensive services where competition has been limited. Since 1997, the cost of U.S. college tuition and fees has increased by more than 200%, while U.S. medical care is now 133% more expensive than a quarter of a century ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As Chegg’s share price shows, AI can quickly lower barriers to entry.

These pressures suggest AI has a clear potential to be a deflationary force, particularly in economies where services play a big role, like the United States and the euro zone. Medical services, for example, account for around 6% of the U.S. consumer price index, so a fall of 20% in the cost of healthcare would reduce headline inflation by around 1.2%.

As AI’s capabilities evolve, its effects on the earnings of vast swathes of sectors will become apparent. One innovation that could give consumers an advantage over companies is AI agents. Unlike the current crop of bots and applications, which spit out results based on users’ prompts, these agents promise to be fully-fledged “assistants” which can work out how to perform a specific task. For example, an AI-powered travel agent could craft a perfect trip to Mallorca within a given budget, and then book flights and hotels with minimal further input from customers.

Subscription-based businesses look particularly ripe for this type of disruption. Take telecoms operators. At present, around 18% of European mobile customers change providers each year, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. Acquiring new customers is a big cost for telecoms operators, accounting for around 25% of operating expenses. Now imagine that virtual agents shop around for better contracts and help customers switch providers with minimal hassle. If the so-called “churn rate” increased by 10 percentage points, the European telecoms sector’s free cash flow would fall by 15%, Morgan Stanley reckons.

Meal-kit providers like HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) could also be a target. These companies typically ask customers to pay a rolling weekly subscription that can be cancelled at any time. And since HelloFresh spends around $80 to acquire each customer, according to Morgan Stanley, any increase in defections would push up costs.

Streaming services like Netflix (NFLX.O) and Walt Disney’s (DIS.N) Disney+ could also suffer if AI agents take off. On average, these providers see 44% of subscribers leave every six months, according to Deloitte. For consumers from Generation Z – those aged between 8 and 23 – and so-called Millennials aged between 27 and 42, the numbers are 57% and 62%, respectively. That’s because these consumers tend to sign up to watch a specific show. A virtual assistant which automatically cancelled an unused subscription would help those younger users at the streaming providers’ expense.

AI still poses a looming threat to workers and could drive down salaries. Junior lawyers, call centre operators and advertising copywriters, to name but a few, should probably be afraid, very afraid of AI’s looming threat. But for many consumers the promise of lower prices may prove less of a horror movie.

