













LONDON, March 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $265 bln Chinese tech giant is splitting into six pieces. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how the move could be replicated by peers like Tencent and how Beijing’s business charm offensive is sending the right signals to China watchers.

