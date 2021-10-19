Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Alibaba cloud has silver lining for Chinese chips

1 minute read

A view of the Alibaba Group headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 26, 2020. Picture taken October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song - RC2QQJ90JVKP

HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alibaba (9988.HK) offers a promising glimpse into China's chipmaking potential. The $450 billion e-commerce group on Tuesday unveiled read more a self-developed processor for its fast-growing cloud computing unit. The chip, which will be used to power its own data-centre servers, boasts cutting-edge technology. It's a strategic win if China's top cloud provider is not dependent on U.S. chip designers like Intel (INTC.O). Amazon's (AMZN.O) AWS debuted its own processor three years ago.

Alibaba is part of a growing cohort of technology companies in the People's Republic venturing further into semiconductors, partly spurred by President Xi Jinping's goal of achieving self-sufficiency in high-tech sectors. In August, search-engine operator Baidu (9888.HK) announced it has begun mass production of its artificial intelligence chips, while handset maker Xiaomi (1810.HK) read more is pushing into similar ventures. Alibaba’s efforts will attract the right kind of official scrutiny. (By Robyn Mak)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Klarna rushes to self-regulate before regulation read more

Supply-chain crisis may be nearing its peak read more

French vaccine maker’s gain is Britain’s loss read more

Real estate distress is tricky call read more

Xi Jinping’s COP26 no-show isn’t set in stone read more

Editing

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:08 AM UTC

Rapid grocery delivery will keep investors waiting

Startup investors are subsidising consumers’ cravings for wine and ice cream. Companies trying to ferry such goodies to doorsteps in 15 minutes or less face a hard enough task. Delivering a profit on top is harder still.

Breakingviews
Alibaba cloud has silver lining for Chinese chips
Breakingviews
Road to COP: Making companies do better
Breakingviews
Foxconn cars powered by both hype and substance
Breakingviews
Crypto puts U.S. and El Salvador in the same boat