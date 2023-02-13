













MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alibaba’s (9988.HK), exit will be a relief for India’s Paytm (PAYT.NS). The Chinese e-commerce giant has sold its remaining stake in the financial-technology company’s parent One97 Communications even as the latter posted its first adjusted operating profit in the quarter ended December, nine months ahead of schedule. The move makes sense for Alibaba, though Paytm’s other Chinese backer, Ant, may find it harder to cash out.

Paytm’s languishing stock is up over 27% in four days following the better-than-expected quarterly numbers. That allowed Alibaba’s Singapore arm to exit the company at 643 rupees per share, a decent 10% higher than its average purchase price.

With one major Chinese backer out of the picture, that should help Paytm’s prospects of getting a banking licence. Ant, though, still owns around a quarter of Paytm, having invested at 1,833 rupees per share. That implies Paytm’s stock still has a steep climb before the Chinese payments group may be willing to sell. (By Shritama Bose)

