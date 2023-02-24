













HONG KONG, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It's back to reality for Alibaba (9988.HK). Boss Daniel Zhang's cost cutting has paid off at the $250 billion e-commerce group but the outlook he presents is meh. With Alibaba shares down 30% in one month, enthusiasm for China's return to normalcy is peaking early.

Quarterly results on Thursday show the extent of the company's belt-tightening. Alibaba laid off nearly 20,000 employees last year, or 7.5% of the total workforce. Product-development expenses and spending on sales and marketing in the quarter fell 14% and 17% respectively from a year earlier. Those efforts helped lift adjusted earnings 12%, to roughly $7 billion, in the three months to December.

Following Beijing's abrupt U-turn on its three-year zero-Covid policy, life in the People's Republic is normalising and Zhang is cautiously optimistic. He expects shoppers to up their spend on things like apparel and, by extension, for local businesses to increase advertising - the latter is especially important for the company’s top line. The Alibaba chief executive also cautioned that January was a "challenging time" and that the company is keeping an eye on how the reopening develops. Analysts at Bernstein forecast zero growth in transaction volumes on Alibaba's shopping platforms for the March quarter from a year earlier.

That's disappointing. Between November and late-January, the company’s New York stock surged over 80%. It is a proxy for Chinese consumption and the bet was a variation of "revenge spending" seen in America in 2021. Yet while Chinese households have accumulated excess savings of up to 4.6 trillion yuan ($666 billion) throughout the pandemic, per UBS estimates, Beijing didn’t distribute lavish handouts during the crisis.

Those differences will now start to play out. Retail spending seems to be improving as Covid-19 infections peak in major cities, but any windfall will skew to brick-and-mortar services like restaurants and cinemas. The rebound shall be tempered by high unemployment - another contrast with the recovery in the United States – and by rising household debt.

For Alibaba, the company will have to go back to grappling with more mundane pre-Covid challenges: fierce competition from old rivals like JD.com (9618.HK) and PDD (PDD.O), as well as newer entrants like ByteDance. There are other signs that investors are losing interest more generally. After re-building their exposure to Chinese equities over the past few months, hedge funds have started to pare back, data from Goldman Sachs show. Alibaba has hit the limits of the reopening boon.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Alibaba on Feb. 23 reported revenue of 248 billion yuan ($35.9 billion) in the three months to December, an increase of 2% year-on-year. Adjusted earnings rose 12% to 40 billion yuan.

In an earnings call with investors, Alibaba Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said the economy is "getting back on track" and "consumer confidence and business confidence are rising."

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares opened down 2% to HK$93.25 on Feb. 24.

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.