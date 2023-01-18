













HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ryan Cohen has been pressing Alibaba (9988.HK), for improvements since last August, per the Wall Street Journal. As the owner of an undisclosed stake, he wants the company to boast its share buybacks. There are similarities with cash-rich Apple (AAPL.O) where he owns roughly $800 million of stock. Alibaba is sitting on $48 billion of net cash as of September, up 4% since March.

It confirms Alibaba’s emerging status as a mature company: revenue growth is forecast to almost halve to 10% by 2025, per Refinitiv. But the case for buybacks was stronger before the stock nearly doubled from an October trough, when Beijing began easing its tech crackdown, scrapped Covid-19 restrictions, and as tensions over audits on U.S. listed Chinese companies thawed. Increasing share purchases as the storm settles, and as an obstacle in the company’s growth path clears, would be odd.

Past signs suggest Beijing would not work too hard to prevent overseas meddling, barring national security concerns. Foreign shareholders have successfully challenged buyout prices at smaller companies. Cohen’s move may have bad timing stacked against it more than anything else. (By Yawen Chen)

Alibaba's share price is in recovery mode

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

UK’s giga fail is economic not environmental read more

UK payments star can keep defying fintech slump read more

Tim Cook’s pay re-enters earth’s atmosphere read more

BlackRock edges closer to its Blackstone roots read more

The fog lifts for Didi’s path to normalcy read more

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.