Allbirds IPO peddles altruism with ESG feathers

Runners participate in a 10-km race run toward the finish line at Panathinaiko stadium, Nov. 9, 2008. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sustainable investing doesn’t have to be an act of money-losing altruism. In the case of Allbirds, it might be, though. The self-described "purpose-native" maker of shoes popular with Silicon Valley types hopes its so-called sustainable public equity offering will start a trend. If it does, capital markets could be better off. But investors who pile in may end up helping the planet at their own expense.

Allbirds deserves praise for a few things. Its shoes are comfortable and made of wholesome things like wool and eucalyptus pulp. And it has gone further than most companies in its commitment to doing no evil by setting itself up as a “public benefit corporation.” That gives protection from litigious shareholders if its quest for environmental conservation proves less good for profit.

Its attempt to clean up the listing process is also commendable. Allbirds’ pitch lays out a manifesto for a sustainable offering, which even includes choosing banks and investors partly on ESG credentials. There might be some overpromising – underwriter JPMorgan (JPM.N) also finances gunmakers and oil majors. But if other market debutants got more exacting, Wall Street might fall in line, too.

The catch is that the shoemaker’s principles are more enticing than its business. Footwear is ferociously competitive. The company invented the “sweetfoam” used in its soles, but there’s more than one way to make a sustainable slipper. A swerve from off-line to real-life retail brings risks. Allbirds had 27 stores at the end of June – it wants to have hundreds.

Second-rate governance is another potential sole destroyer. As has become all too common, founders Joey Zwillinger and former pro soccer player Tim Brown hold super-voting shares and only part of the board comes up for re-election each year. That’s overkill when they can already legally overrule short-termism. No chair has been named; lead director Dick Boyce is the retail chief’s dad.

These flaws can all be reflected in the price. If Allbirds keeps up its recent 27% growth rate, revenue could hit $300 million over the coming year. A valuation of $2 billion would be just over 6 times that, squarely in between the multiples of Nike (NKE.N) and yoga brand Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O), and not far from where On, the faster-growing Swiss sneaker firm that’s also vying for investors’ attention, may trade.

Less would be better for Allbirds. Otherwise sustainable investing will start to look like self-sacrifice.

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Allbirds, an American maker of footwear, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Aug. 31. The company, which started selling shoes in 2016, uses naturally derived fabrics such as merino wool as well as its own “carbon-negative” materials.

- The company sells most of its products online but also ran 27 stores by the end of June, which it hopes to increase to “hundreds,” according to its IPO filing. Allbirds made $118 million of revenue in the first six months of 2021, 27% higher than a year earlier, with a net loss of $21.1 million.

- Allbirds is a “public benefit corporation” under Delaware company law, which means it is required to balance the interests of shareholders with those of other stakeholders, with a particular emphasis on its pursuit of environmental conservation.

Editing by Rob Cox and Marjorie Backman