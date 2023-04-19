













LONDON, April 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) is striking a blow for forlorn investors of privately held startups. The $96 billion global insurer may sell all its 5% stake in N26 in a deal that values the German digital banking startup at $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. While that would be a 68% discount to N26’s $9 billion valuation as of October 2021, Allianz’s exit route looks agreeably straightforward.

The German insurer has grounds to sell. N26 has enough cash to finance its operations until the end of 2024, when it is expected to reach profitability. But it has faced several scandals related to fraud accounts and corporate governance in the past years, and domestic regulator BaFin has imposed a cap on how fast its users can grow. The fight between banks for consumer deposits will force N26 to offer better interest rates for its customers, limiting its profit margin going foward. Other investors are exiting: Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) in February said it sold its stake in UK neobank Starling Bank to get rid of unlisted investment risk.

More to the point, Allianz doesn’t have to inform N26 of an intention to sell. That’s not the case for other storied fintechs like Stripe, where a condition of investment in the first place is that the company’s shares are only limited to a certain pool of investors, limiting how easy it is to sell. Given Allianz has already made three times its initial investment, according to the FT, getting out now sounds better than waiting an uncertain length of time for the IPO and M&A markets to recover. (By Karen Kwok)

