Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Alstom’s Bombardier deal comes home to roost

2 minute read

French high-speed trains are seen in Nantes, France, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) cut-price purchase of Bombardier (BBDb.TO) is revealing some nasty hidden costs. The French train maker’s shares dropped 7% on Tuesday after it forecast up to 1.9 billion euros in free cash outflows during the six months to the end of September as it tries to stabilise “challenging legacy projects” at the Canadian manufacturer. The unusually frank language hints at the gremlins beneath Bombardier’s bonnet. It doesn’t explain why Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge failed to secure an even bigger discount on the 5.5 billion euro purchase price.

Analysts had already pencilled in a 410 million euro cash flow hit for the 2021 financial year. To achieve that forecast, the combined group will now need to generate an unlikely 1.5 billion euros of positive cash flow in the second half. That’s almost double the estimate for the whole of 2024, when Bombardier’s wrinkles should be ironed out. For shareholders, Poupart-Lafarge’s global ambitions are proving expensive. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Hong Kong IPOs join 21st century read more

Glencore chairman ticks most boxes read more

Beijing prices up cost of e-commerce data abuses read more

Pharma primed for LBO hot potato read more

Didi drives straight into politics read more

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:28 AM UTCHexagon pays modest price for prudence

Hexagon (HEXAb.ST) is wisely hedging its bets. On Tuesday the $37 billion Swedish manufacturing software company announced it would purchase a subsidiary of U.S.-based Koch Industries for $2.75 billion. That will bulk out Hexagon’s capacity to monitor infrastructure projects like roads and electricity grids, but at a cost: the purchase comes in at 37 times estimated 2021 operating profit. Chief Executive Ola Rollen’s fine words about enabling “autonomous, connected ecosystems” includes the potential for cross-selling to raise $100 million in revenue, just over half the unit’s estimated 2021 top line, but not until 2026.

BreakingviewsAlstom’s Bombardier deal comes home to roost
BreakingviewsHong Kong IPOs join 21st century
BreakingviewsChina uses Didi as data law test dummy
BreakingviewsGlencore chairman ticks most boxes