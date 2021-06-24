Breakingviews
Alzheimer’s incentives
NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) announcement on Thursday that it would seek approval for its Alzheimer’s drug years ahead of schedule proves the power of incentives. It comes just two weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a Biogen (BIIB.O) therapy that is shown to reduce protein plaques in patients’ brains. However, there is little evidence read more the drug delivers meaningful improvement for sufferers. The scientific support is even thinner for Lilly’s drug.
Regulators are in a difficult spot with Alzheimer’s. The disease is horrible, incurable and widespread: about 6 million Americans suffer from it. Their calculus is that reducing plaques probably helps patients, despite the shortage of evidence. Like Biogen’s, Lilly’s drug does that. But Biogen’s drug was tested on thousands of patients, while Lilly’s recent trial involved hundreds. That leaves bigger questions about whether it is effective and safe.
The FDA could say no, or not yet, to Lilly. Even so, the news sent Lilly’s market value up by nearly $20 billion on Thursday morning. Other companies with drugs offering more hope than efficacy are likely to follow. (By Robert Cyran)
