













WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Trustbusters may have finally discovered their eyes are bigger than their stomachs. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it won’t challenge Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) $3.9 billion acquisition of physician network One Medical. As the deal moves forward, deal-hungry technology giants can take a small breather.

Wednesday’s decision stands out because the FTC has so been so aggressive under Chair Lina Khan. Among other initiatives, the agency has sued Microsoft (MSFT.O) for its planned $69 billion takeover of video-game developer Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) and lost its case trying to stop Meta Platforms (META.O) from buying virtual reality app maker Within Unlimited. Amazon’s purchase of Roomba-maker iRobot (IRBT.O) remains under scrutiny.

The agency may be picking its battles more carefully, however. One Medical’s revenue accounted for just 0.2% of all U.S. healthcare spending in 2021, according to Amazon. Its own presence in the market is even smaller. Proving the deal was anticompetitive would have been tough.

And while the FTC’s concerns about Big Tech seemed limitless, its resources aren’t. Letting the One Medical deal move forward frees up staff to focus on ones that pose a clearer threat to consumers. Only some acquirers can rest easier. (By Ben Winck)

