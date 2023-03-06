













NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon.com’s (AMZN.O) rapid expansion is hitting a wall. The e-commerce giant is pausing building out its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia more than five years after cities from Newark, New Jersey to Dallas, Texas courted the $1 trillion technology company with dog and pony shows and chunky incentives. The fate of HQ2 depends on both the labor market and work-from-home mandates. When it comes to those trends, even Amazon can’t be too sure.

The company said on Friday it is delaying construction on the second phase of the Washington suburb compound as it evaluates space to make sure it fits business needs. Already 2.1 million square feet is built with 8,000 employees and the capacity to put another 6,000 in the building. Over the long term, the plans are to hire 25,000.

Yet Amazon has run head long into a conundrum: It bulked up just as a massive overhaul in both the technology sector and the workforce started to take shape. In 2018 when Amazon awarded Arlington the contract out of more than 230 cities in North America competing for the honor, the company counted some 648,000 full-time and part-time workers. Though its rank and file has more than doubled since then, top line growth has slowed from roughly 30% in 2018 to 10% in 2022. The company’s operating profit margin has fallen from 5.3% in 2018 to 2.3% last year, forcing the company to announce a 6% reduction of the workforce in January.

Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy said last month he wanted the troops back in the office, but as recently as September he was flexible with working arrangements. It suggests that either Jassy is unsure about how many employees he will have, or how many will come into the office, or both. That’s a common theme among tech firms. Meta Platforms (META.O) for instance is reducing its footprint in New York City’s Hudson Yards and elsewhere to address cuts and the preference to work from home. But when it comes to the intersection of hiring and work-from-home trends, even Amazon doesn’t have a crystal ball.

Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Amazon.com is pausing the construction of its next phase of its second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the company said on March 3.

In 2018, Amazon awarded the Washington suburb with the promise to invest $2.5 billion and hire 25,000 workers.

Amazon’s Vice President of World Wide Real Estate and Facilities John Schoettler said in a statement, “We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees.”

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.