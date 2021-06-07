Breakingviews
Amazon founder goes into space
Prestigious as lunch with Warren Buffett may be, Jeff Bezos has it beat read more . The billionaire founder of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and his brother will be on the first human flight of Blue Origin’s spacecraft on July 20, according to the company, also founded by Bezos. There’s another seat up for auction for another few days, too, currently going for $2.8 million. The money will go to Blue Origin’s charity, rivaling Buffett’s steak lunches in dollar value – the record there is $4.6 million. But Bezos is putting more on the line.
Blue Origin is focused on safety, but space flight is risky. For Amazon’s board, that could be a problem. Bezos is handing the chief executive title to Andy Jassy earlier next month but will become executive chair. As founder and 14% shareholder, he’s a critical figure. Amazon says it spends roughly $1.6 million a year on his security. The voyage aboard the so-called New Shepard will, however, be out of the company’s hands. Even if it’s insurable, it’s hard to compensate shareholders of a $1.6 trillion company should ground control lose contact with its figurehead. (By Richard Beales)
