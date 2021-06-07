Amazon founder goes into space

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos addresses the media about the New Shepard rocket booster and Crew Capsule mockup at the 33rd Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Prestigious as lunch with Warren Buffett may be, Jeff Bezos has it beat read more . The billionaire founder of Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and his brother will be on the first human flight of Blue Origin’s spacecraft on July 20, according to the company, also founded by Bezos. There’s another seat up for auction for another few days, too, currently going for $2.8 million. The money will go to Blue Origin’s charity, rivaling Buffett’s steak lunches in dollar value – the record there is $4.6 million. But Bezos is putting more on the line.

Blue Origin is focused on safety, but space flight is risky. For Amazon’s board, that could be a problem. Bezos is handing the chief executive title to Andy Jassy earlier next month but will become executive chair. As founder and 14% shareholder, he’s a critical figure. Amazon says it spends roughly $1.6 million a year on his security. The voyage aboard the so-called New Shepard will, however, be out of the company’s hands. Even if it’s insurable, it’s hard to compensate shareholders of a $1.6 trillion company should ground control lose contact with its figurehead. (By Richard Beales)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

HSBC’s Asia leadership duo looks lopsided read more

Shared offices’ delayed revival is bad for WeWork read more

China’s Primavera localises Reckitt’s formula read more

WH Group gives back the bacon read more

Generali fires low first shot for asset manager read more