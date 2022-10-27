













NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is caught in the crossfire. Following abysmal earnings from Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O) on Wednesday, the $1 trillion online retailer took a big hit after unveiling its own third-quarter results. A warning on the upcoming holiday season erased $200 billion from the company’s market value, despite strong performance in North American sales and the cloud business. When an industry’s investors recalibrate what’s important, however, even decent companies will suffer.

The colossus now run by Andy Jassy booked solid revenue growth in the three months ending Sept. 30, in large part thanks to Amazon Web Services and retail sales in the United States and neighboring countries. Revenue for the business that delivers goods in the mail jumped to $107 billion, a 13% increase from a year earlier. While international sales dipped, they surged by more than a fifth in North America. Meanwhile the data storage business grew 27% to $21 billion.

Retailing isn’t consistently profitable, though. Through the first nine months of this year, more than $8 billion in operating losses chewed up nearly half the operating profit generated by AWS. The bleak economic outlook, despite 2.6% quarterly U.S. GDP growth reported on Thursday, suggests that nervous consumers might deliver more pain. The Conference Board corporate research outfit is predicting a 96% likelihood of recession. Amazon said fourth-quarter operating income could be as low as zero along with net sales projections that fell below what analysts were expecting, according to estimates gathered by Refinitiv. Foreign exchange rates are partly to blame.

North American sales make up almost 60% of Amazon’s top line. A shrinking pie for selling electronics and books online doesn’t sound great even though the company’s ethos is one of focusing on the long-term without obsessing myopically over the latest bottom line. Unlike Meta, Amazon is a victim of wider trends, including angst over the technology sector. It hardly deserves to be punished equally.

Nevertheless, fund managers are moving the goal posts. After years of infatuation with growth, they are now poring over the bottom line. For Amazon, that means proving its retail business can ultimately become profitable. With worsening expectations for its biggest customer – American shoppers – the job will only get harder.

Follow @thereallsl on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Amazon.com shares fell more than 18% to about $90.50 apiece in after-hours trading on Oct. 27 after the company forecast net sales for the Christmas holiday quarter that fell short of what analysts were anticipating.

The company’s net sales in the third quarter ending Sept. 30 were $127.1 billion, lower than the $127.5 billion projected by analysts, according to estimates gathered by Refinitiv. Operating cash flow decreased 27% to $39.7 billion for the trailing 12 months from the previous year-long stretch.

Amazon Web Services, the data storage business, increased sales 28% from a year earlier to $20.5 billion, also short of Wall Street’s expectations.

For the fourth quarter, Amazon said it expects net sales to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, up 2% to 8% from the fourth quarter in 2021. Analysts were expecting more than $155 billion. The company also guided to operating income of between zero and $4 billion for the final three months of the year compared to $3.5 billion a year earlier.

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.