NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) was meant to transform how the grocery business was run with its $14 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. Instead, that venture at the $1.2 trillion internet giant hasn’t done a whole lot. With its e-commerce unit still booking losses, it’s hard to see how the brick-and-mortar strategy is helping. The company that seemingly can do it all hasn’t yet cracked all the codes.

That became even more evident on Thursday, when the company founded by Jeff Bezos said net sales grew 7% year-over-year to $121 billion in the second quarter. Given Walmart’s (WMT.N) gloomier outlook earlier this week, Amazon’s results sent its shares up more than 12% after the market closed. But it had operating losses in both its North American and International divisions, which include everything but Amazon Web Services, its cloud business. That was a swing from operating profit in the same quarter last year.

Sales at physical stores, which are made up in large part by Whole Foods, were up 12% in the quarter. But part of that appears to be a bounce back from lockdown-related days. In the last 12 months, those sales brought in $18 billion, just 6% higher than where they were in 2018.

With the deal to buy the grocery retailer going on five years, Amazon’s ability to be transformative looks less herculean. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the company was reducing its private-label items as sales were falling. Though it’s hard to know if its Prime subscription business is encouraging people to shop in its physical stores - or conversely if stores are encouraging people to shop online - its failure to produce profit isn’t exactly an endorsement.

And it raises questions about other ventures that Amazon has taken on. A partnership with food-delivery service GrubHub may enable it to layer on offerings for Prime members, but that doesn’t matter much if those extra services never help Amazon’s e-commerce business deliver profit. Ditto a push into healthcare. Meantime Amazon Web Services’ operating margins of near-30% are strong, and the division brings in just 16% of overall sales but all the operating income. Investors waiting for the e-commerce vision to check out will be stuck in line for a while.

Amazon.com said on July 28 that revenue in the second quarter of the year was $121 billion, a 7% increase from the same quarter last year. Sales in its North America division grew 10%, but the company booked operating losses of $0.6 billion, a swing from a $3.1 billion profit in the same quarter last year.

International sales fell slightly to $27 billion while that division booked losses of $1.8 billion. Amazon Web Services, the cloud business, grew sales a third, to almost $20 billion.

