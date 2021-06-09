Amazon’s plastic surgery

A sign advertising a credit card offering a discount at Whole Foods and Amazon is seen outside a Whole Foods store in Los Angeles, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is taking its branding muscle for a spin. The e-commerce giant is auditioning potential credit card partners to replace JPMorgan (JPM.N), Reuters reported on Wednesday read more . Dramatic shifts in plastic make it a good moment for Jeff Bezos’s firm to shop around, and for Jamie Dimon’s bank to let it.

Credit cards are one of the most lucrative bits of consumer banking , typically yielding twice as much as regular loans. But slapping on a name like Amazon comes at a price, in the form of rewards and payments to brand owners. At Citigroup (C.N), revenue from third-party cards fell 26% in the first quarter, year-on-year. Interest income fell, but payments to partners went up. Credit card companies have seen consumers pay off balances at an unprecedented rate during Covid-19.

That means specialist card firms like Synchrony Financial (SYF.N) and American Express (AXP.N) have even more need for new customers. And partners with name recognition can push for a bigger share of the pie. For the colossal JPMorgan, Amazon only represents around 1.5% of the overall loan book. This is a fight it can afford to sit out. (By John Foley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

World’s most expensive stamp misses asset boom read more

BBVA layoffs are just the start for Europe’s bank read more

Ferrari picks new driver for tech era read more

Chinese producer price pop pains policymakers read more

Chinese jeweller peddles gems of diversification read more