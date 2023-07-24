NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Barbenheimer” is bringing the box office back. The term coined to describe the simultaneous debut of Warner Bros Discovery’s (WBD.O) “Barbie” movie and Comcast (CMCSA.O)-owned Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer” brought crowds to theaters with pre-pandemic fervor. AMC Entertainment (AMC.N), the struggling movie theater chain wrestling with a meme-stock hangover, saw its busiest day since 2019 this past Saturday. The company needs cash to survive, and this weekend might add enough fantasy to help it.

With around $4 billion in net debt - and an interest expense that should eat up nearly all of EBITDA this year - boss Adam Aron is under pressure to avoid bankruptcy. There are big hurdles to raising new money to help him keep the business going, though. Recently shareholders sued to block a deal constructed by Aron that would have converted preferred shares to common stock without their approval. A judge halted that deal last week, which on Monday sent the shares up more than 30%. That has to be settled before he can tap the market for more.

AMC has refiled to try again, and in some ways, Barbenheimer helps. The biggest risk to the movie theater business was that it would never return to pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, analysts are estimating that AMC’s revenue comes in at $4.5 billion this year, according to Refinitiv, still almost a fifth below 2019. The weekend provides a glimpse of possibilities to reimagine a return. For example, Barbie-lovers dressed up in pink and posted on social media – effectively free advertising. They also stumped up for popcorn and soda, not to mention a $65 Barbie souvenir package. Saturday was the company’s second biggest day for food and beverage sales in its 103-year history.

Importantly, take the 10,000 foot view from Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse, and AMC's relative valuation doesn’t look terrible. The company trades at an enterprise value of 1.6 times last year’s sales. Excluding 2021 and the first half of 2022, during which the meme-stock craze boosted its shares to record highs, that’s in line with its average multiple over the last decade.

Aron may still struggle to convince shareholders to drop their objections to raising new money. But he now has momentum, and they all have similar goals. In order to stay out of bankruptcy, AMC needs to be well-capitalized. Otherwise, spoils from Barbenheimer will end up in debtholders’ hands. Shareholders may be loathe to giving Aron help, but it’s time they put on their rose-colored glasses.

CONTEXT NEWS

Two movies, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” debuted on July 21, with the studios behind the films estimating they have hauled in $155 million and $81 million respectively in sales, according to Reuters on July 23.

AMC Entertainment, one of the U.S.’s largest theater chains, recorded over 7 million moviegoers in attendance over that weekend. The company said July 21 was its busiest day since July 2019 and its second-best day for food and beverage sales in its 103-year history.

The films debuted on the same day that a Delaware court judge declined to approve AMC’s stock conversion plan that risked diluting common shareholders’ holdings.

