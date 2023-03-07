American labor shortage is a rose with many thorns

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The short supply of US workers is starting to look more permanent than temporary. In this Exchange podcast, former White House economist Jason Furman explains how near-record job openings could lift prices, and why unemployment probably needs to rise for inflation to cool off.

Listen to the podcast

