













WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The short supply of US workers is starting to look more permanent than temporary. In this Exchange podcast, former White House economist Jason Furman explains how near-record job openings could lift prices, and why unemployment probably needs to rise for inflation to cool off.

