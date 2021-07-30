Andrea Orcel dives for treasure in MPS wreck

Andrea Orcel, the head of the UBS investment bank, arrives to give evidence to the UK Parliamentary banking inquiry on Libor interest rates in London January 9, 2013.

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UniCredit’s (CRDI.MI) new chief executive is doing what he’s best at. Three months after taking charge of the Italian lender, veteran dealmaker Andrea Orcel is considering a takeover of troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI). The state-controlled group’s capital needs, bad debts and legal woes have scared off other suitors. Orcel’s strict conditions for the deal should help calm nervous investors.

The former UBS executive is not wasting any time. The evening before presenting his first set of quarterly results, Orcel announced he was in talks with the Italian economy minister over a possible purchase of MPS. The government owns 64% of the Tuscan lender following a 2017 bailout that failed to revive its fortunes.

Finalising a deal will involve a delicate dance between UniCredit and Italian taxpayers. MPS has a capital shortfall of around 2.5 billion euros and will likely fail a European-wide banking stress test, the results of which are due later on Friday. But Orcel on Thursday made it clear that any purchase would have to leave UniCredit’s capital base unchanged. He also won’t take over any dud loans. That implies the state will have to make up the capital shortfall and dump any unwanted assets in state-owned bad bank Amco.

Working out how to shield UniCredit from legal risks may be trickier. A preliminary deal struck with the bank’s former top investors this month has knocked 3.8 billion euros off legal claims worth about 10 billion euros. But the state has struggled to find a solution for the remaining claims. MPS’s redundant headquarters in Siena are another potential stumbling block.

Yet Orcel is in a good position to salvage some treasure from the wreckage. With little hope of a turnaround under government ownership, MPS risks becoming a long-running drag on Rome’s finances, much like beleaguered airline Alitalia. There are no other obvious buyers. And UniCredit can also take advantage of generous tax credits worth about 2 billion euros, enough to cover integration costs. Indeed, if Orcel gets his way, JPMorgan analysts reckon UniCredit could generate a generous 26% return on its investment by 2023. That would be a further validation of his dealmaking skills.

CONTEXT NEWS

- UniCredit said on July 29 it would hold exclusive talks with the Italian government about a potential takeover of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

- Monte dei Paschi, which is 64% owned by the government following a 2017 bailout, needs around 2.5 billion euros in additional capital.

- UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel, who took over in April, said the bank could buy “selected parts” of MPS.

- The bank said the conditions set for a deal meant it would have no impact on its core capital; that it would not take on any of MPS’s impaired loans, and that it would be shielded from potential legal risks.

- UniCredit on July 30 reported net profit of 1.03 billion euros in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 420 million euros in the same period a year earlier and ahead of a company-provided analyst consensus forecast of 736 million euros.

- UniCredit shares were up 5% at 10.32 euros by 0800 GMT on July 30. MPS shares were up 7.5% at 1.22 euros.

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok