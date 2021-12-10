Andrea Orcel’s moral victory weakens Ana Botin

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andrea Orcel’s win is Ana Botin’s loss. A Madrid court on Thursday awarded the Italian banker 68 million euros read more as compensation for Banco Santander’s (SAN.MC) sloppy reversal of its decision to make him chief executive. The $53 billion Spanish lender has vowed to appeal. But this week’s ruling vindicates Orcel’s decision to fight, while reviving doubts about Santander’s chair.

Things are looking up for Orcel. When the former UBS (UBSG.S) investment banking head decided to take Santander to court in 2019 it looked a greedy gamble. The 58-year-old dealmaker demanded as much as 112 million euros in compensation for what he deemed was a breach of contract by Santander, which had persuaded him to leave behind tens of millions of euros in deferred compensation at UBS. At the time, Orcel’s aggressive approach seemed set to disqualify him from any other top banking job.

Two years later, however, the tables seem to have completely turned. The Madrid court sided with Orcel by declaring that a four-page offer letter Santander sent him in September 2018 was a proper contract. He is therefore entitled to the pay and signing-on bonus he would have received from Santander, plus compensation for what he left behind at UBS.

The court even awarded him some 10 million euros to offset the reputational damage caused by the affair. That’s surprising, as suing one of Europe’s largest banks did not prevent him from becoming CEO of UniCredit (CRDI.MI) earlier this year. The Italian lender’s shares rallied more than 10% on Thursday as Orcel presented a bold path to growth .

For Botin and Santander’s board, the ruling is nothing but a blow. The powerful Spanish banker, who replaced her father Emilio as the bank’s chair, surprised Europe’s financial industry when she installed Orcel, formerly her trusted adviser, as CEO. Within a few months, however, she and the board had changed their minds.

Santander will appeal the verdict, but that will take a year or more. In the meantime, the legal defeat will revive doubts about Botin, and about the board’s ability to exercise effective governance at one of Europe’s largest banks.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A Spanish court on Dec. 9 ordered Banco Santander to pay Andrea Orcel 67.8 million euros to compensate the Italian banker for the Spanish bank’s decision to withdraw a 2018 offer to make him its chief executive.

- The court said a four-page offer letter sent to Orcel in September 2018 was a binding contract and not a non-binding initial offer.

- The court said Santander will have to pay Orcel, who subsequently took charge of Italian lender UniCredit, 17 million euros for forgoing a sign-in bonus, 35 million euros for a buyout clause, two years of salary worth 5.8 million euros as well as 10 million euros for the moral and reputational damage he suffered, plus some legal costs.

- Orcel had originally sought as much as 112 million euros from the Spanish bank led by Executive Chair Ana Botin.

- Santander said it will appeal the court ruling.

- Santander shares were down 0.5% at 2.70 euros by 1222 GMT on Dec. 10.

