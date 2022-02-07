LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Andrew Bailey is learning the hard way that there’s no such thing as bad publicity. At a time of soaring prices, the Bank of England governor’s call on Friday for workers to show pay restraint read more got short shrift from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, the chairman of retail giant Tesco (TSCO.L), and Britain’s largest trade union. The slim silver lining is that the ensuing controversy helped educate the public about the central bank’s mission as effectively as some of its past communications campaigns.

Bailey’s job is to target 2% inflation. Yet consumer prices are rising at an annual rate of 5.4%, a three-decade high. The BoE expects that surging energy costs will push inflation to 7.25% in April.

The central bank can point to several mitigating factors. First, Bailey is not the only rate-setter to be caught off guard by strong and persistent price pressures. Like his peers, he could not have anticipated surging energy prices. Second, unlike Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell or European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, he has already raised interest rates twice read more . Third, he’s right that controlling inflation will become harder if wages surge, since higher labour costs would push up prices further.

But his remarks were at best tone deaf. It’s not up to workers to control inflation. Bailey and peers spent too long insisting that price pressures were transitory when there was plenty of evidence that this might not be the case read more . Just because they got it wrong and inflation will be high for a while is no reason for employees to take a hit. Also, if it’s reasonable to ask workers to accept a cut in their inflation-adjusted pay, it should be equally reasonable to ask companies to accept lower profits by absorbing higher costs for materials and labour.

Finally, even if a self-feeding spiral of higher inflation and rising wages would be damaging, there’s a drawback to workers exercising too much pay restraint. Higher energy and food bills mean consumers will have less money to spend on everything else, from eating out to holidays, if pay falls too far behind inflation.

The debate stoked by Bailey’s remarks has hammered home the central bank’s role in keeping prices under control. While it may be unfair that the BoE didn’t get much attention or credit during the decades when inflation was more subdued, at least there is now less confusion about the central bank’s raison d’être.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in an interview broadcast on Feb. 4 that rising wage pressure threatened the UK central bank’s ability to keep a grip on inflation, even as households faced the biggest calendar-year squeeze on their incomes since at least 1990.

- “I’m not saying nobody gets a pay rise, don’t get me wrong, but I think, what I am saying, is we do need to see restraint in pay bargaining otherwise it will get out of control,” Bailey told BBC radio. “We are looking, I think, to see quite clear restraint in the bargaining process because otherwise, as I say, it will get out of control. It’s not at the moment, but it will do.”

- Asked about Bailey’s comments, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Feb. 4: “Well, it’s not something the prime minister’s calling for – we obviously want a high-growth economy and we want people’s wages to increase.”

