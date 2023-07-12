LONDON, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England’s silence has left traders in a tizzy. Market interest rates have spiked due to soaring inflation expectations, pushing up mortgage costs. That looks like an over-reaction but unless Governor Andrew Bailey says so, homeowners will pay the price.

Something is off in the overnight index swaps market – a type of derivative used by traders to bet on future interest rates movements and by banks to price mortgages. On May 12, the day after the BoE provided its latest economic predictions, OIS swaps showed that markets expected rates to peak around the current level of 5% by August. Now, traders believe rates will be at around 6.2% in a year’s time and stay above 5.8% for a further two years. That spike sent the average two-year fixed mortgage rate to 6.66% on Tuesday, the highest level since August 2008, according to Moneyfacts. That’s bad news for would-be homebuyers, the 800,000 households who have to refinance their home loans in the second half of this year and a further 1.6 million people whose mortgage deals expire in 2024, according to figures from trade body UK Finance.

To be fair, consumer prices for May, released on June 21, saw core inflation, which excludes energy, food and tobacco, rise at an annualised 7.1% - a 31-year high. A day later, the BoE surprised investors by increasing rates by 50 basis points to 5%. But it’s hard to see why traders expect rates to go so much higher and stay elevated. For a start, the full impact of the BoE’s 13 consecutive rate rises will only be felt in the next six months or so. The Bank predicts that inflation will fall towards its 2% target by the end of 2024. And unemployment ticked up to 4% in the three months to May – a sign that wage growth should abate soon.

Reuters Graphics

The BoE’s muddled communications and wayward forecasts may be adding to the market’s anxiety. The Bank’s projections missed actual inflation numbers by an average of 6 percentage points between December 2021 and March this year, according to Breakingviews calculations of data collected by Berenberg analysts. But Bailey still needs to tell markets that their predictions are wrong. Central bankers are reluctant to guide traders too explicitly – and Bailey recently refused to do so. But in November 2022, after the turmoil caused by then Prime Minister Liz Truss’ “mini-budget”, the governor said he didn’t believe rates would reach the level markets expected. A repeat performance would be applauded by millions of households.

CONTEXT NEWS

A key British mortgage rate hit a 15-year high on July 11, adding to strains on the country's slowing housing market as the Bank of England battles stubborn inflation.

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate climbed to 6.66%, narrowly exceeding the 6.65% touched on Oct. 20 and the highest since August 2008 when it stood at 6.94%, according to data provider Moneyfacts.

The jump was driven by a spike in overnight index swaps – a type of money market derivative used by banks to price mortgages. Two-year OIS swap rates were 6.14% on July 11.

