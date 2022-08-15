LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Anshu Jain may have left Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) in 2015, but his influence lingers on. The Indian national, who has died aged 59, was one of the pre-eminent investment bankers of his generation, playing a key role in turning the German lender into a trading powerhouse that was a serious competitor to American rivals by the 2008 global financial crisis. While his own three-year tenure as co-chief executive from 2012 was beset by regulatory battles, Deutsche’s current strategy owes a surprising amount to its former boss.

Jain, who joined Deutsche in 1995, was the junior member of a transformational triumvirate. Investment bank head Edson Mitchell, who died in a 2000 plane crash, was arguably the key driver of the bank’s newly aggressive, swing-for-the-fences culture. He spearheaded an influx of ambitious traders from Merrill Lynch, including Jain and several others who remain senior figures, like SoftBank Group’s (9984.T) Vision Fund boss Rajeev Misra. Meanwhile then-CEO Josef Ackermann, fearing the suffocating embrace of the German state, had the ultimate say on Deutsche’s decision during the 2008 global financial crisis to be the only major bank not to immediately raise capital.

Smart, intense and ultra-competitive, Jain thrived in Deutsche’s hard-nosed culture. His investment bank stewardship was so successful that by 2010 Deutsche had a 10.4% share of the fixed income, currencies and commodities market, according to Citigroup data, more than any other bank. His empire contributed well over half of Deutsche’s 27 billion euros of revenue. And by aggressively using a new regulatory tweak to reclassify trading book securities as hold-to-maturity loans, the bank saved capital by avoiding 4 billion euros of subprime writedowns.

Unfortunately, Deutsche’s pre-crunch approach to capital and culture had long since become a liability by the time Jain became Deutsche co-CEO. He was unlucky that the Libor-fiddling scandal broke almost immediately. But the $2.5 billion fine Deutsche eventually paid was merely one example of a culture that had been insufficiently focused on compliance. Meanwhile, Jain’s insistence that the investment bank would drive Deutsche’s post-crunch recovery arguably meant he and co-CEO Jürgen Fitschen were slow to raise sufficient capital to make the bank look robust amid much higher post-crunch solvency requirements.

Given that Jain’s tenure was followed by a torrid 2016, in which rumours swirled about a state bailout of Deutsche, you’d think his vision of a European version of the all-powerful American universal banks like JPMorgan (JPM.N) would be history. Under current Deutsche boss Christian Sewing, Deutsche did indeed exit equities and saw its 2020 FICC market share slump to 7%. Yet trading, underwriting and M&A advice still represented a chunky 38% of revenue last year, and Sewing’s return targets depend squarely on a fixed income resurgence that in the first quarter saw Deutsche’s FICC market share return to nearly 10%. Jain may have left the building, but his strategy hasn’t.

Former Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain passed away in the early hours of Aug. 13 at the age of 59, following a long illness.

Deutsche Bank said that Jain had played a crucial role in the development of the group and was “instrumental” in building the company’s global capital markets business. He was appointed to Deutsche Bank's management board in 2009 and was responsible for the corporate and investment bank division from 2010. From 2012 to 2015, he was co-CEO.

“Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank’s position in our global business with companies and institutional investors,” Alexander Wynaendts, chairman of the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank, said. “Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial centre,” he said.

Christian Sewing, Deutsche’s current CEO, said: “Anyone who worked with Anshu experienced a passionate leader of intellectual brilliance. His energy and loyalty to the bank left a great impression on many of us. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his wife, his children and his mother. We will honour his memory.”

