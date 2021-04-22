Nike’s (NKE.N) Chinese challenger has cashed out of a nationalist shopping spree early. The controlling shareholder of Anta Sports (2020.HK), a $46 billion sportswear maker, will pocket a whopping $1.5 billion in a rare share sale. The deal comes after Chinese consumers threatened boycotts of Western brands critical of Beijing’s Xinjiang policy, which was seen as benefiting Anta and local peers. It’s smart timing by a struggling company.

The Ding family, which controls Anta International which in turn controls Anta Sports, have rarely cut stakes since the latter listed 14 years ago. Yet this time seems opportune. The move came a week after Anta reported sales of its branded products jumped as much as 45% in the first quarter. In March, state media called out companies from Nike to Adidas (ADSGn.DE) for publicly denying sourcing cotton from Xinjiang, a Muslim minority region where Western governments have accused Beijing of conducting ethnic cleansing – a claim the government denies. Anta's shares popped nearly 30% as nationalists rallied to local brands.

The stake sale suggests the Dings believe the rally in revenue and share price might not be sustained. That’s reasonable caution. Chinese consumer boycotts of foreign brands are loud but often short-lived. In 2012, for example, sales of Japanese vehicles nosedived in China as anti-Japanese sentiment flared over a territorial dispute. But Nissan Motor (7201.T) and Toyota Motor's (7203.T) China sales rebounded at double-digit rates the following year, according to CarSalesBase and have remained strong since. Ditto for campaigns against Apple (AAPL.O), Starbucks (SBUX.O), and so on.

Assuming the same thing happens with the fashion industry, and pressure on H&M (HMb.ST), Nike et al fades, Anta’s business problems will leap back to the front of investors minds. The company has been financially underperforming Li Ning (2331.HK), its major domestic competitor, despite having larger market share, according to Citigroup. Li Ning's sales grew twice as fast as Anta’s in the first quarter. It also has to replenish its coffers after leading a consortium to splurge $5 billion on Finnish firm Amer Sports in 2019, which continues to lose money. The new cash will come in handy, and the Dings retain control. Either way, for China Inc, it’s risky to rely too much on patriotic outrage for the bottom line.

- Anta Sports Products said on April 20 that its controlling shareholder, Anta International Group, has planned a sale of about 3.3% stake in the company at a 7.5% discount to the previous day’s close, for HK$11.6 billion ($1.5 billion).

- The placement will reduce Anta International’s direct stake to 47.6% from 50.1%. It holds an indirect 10.2% stake through two subsidiaries.

- Anta Sports said it did not expect the share sale to have any significant impact on its daily operations or any change to its key management personnel.

- Shares in Anta Sports closed down 7.7% on April 21.

