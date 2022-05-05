A paramilitary policeman spreads out the Chinese flag as he raises it in front of the portrait of Chairman Mao Zedong hanging at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing March 5, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

HONG KONG, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s unhealthy obsession with Americans is putting its goal of overtaking them at risk.

With roughly five times the U.S. population and a powerful manufacturing sector, the world’s second-largest economy aspires to take the top spot. Momentum is in question, however. Although Chinese growth accelerated 4.8% in the first quarter while the United States contracted, President Xi Jinping nevertheless ordered officials to ensure that domestic GDP outpaces the United States in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported. That would imply he’s worried China might not only miss its 5.5% annual target, but even slow below the 3% or so analysts expect from the United States.

American growth did exceed China’s by over 2 percentage points in the final quarter of last year, but the People’s Republic has consistently outgrown its rival on an annual basis. However, as its ability to boost GDP through investment weakens, the gap has narrowed and official figures look increasingly fluffy. Take the first quarter: the property sector, driving up to a third of output, is stalled, while draconian lockdowns have repressed consumption, yet after adjusting for inflation officials delivered a rosy reading.

Beijing’s assumption of inevitable conflict is producing a vicious cycle, aggravated by Washington’s tariffs and sanctions against China’s corporate champions. Even so, there is an excess of paranoia. The crackdown on New York-listed technology firms like Didi Global (DIDI.N) is driven by concerns that Americans might somehow steal sensitive data. Officials are willing to risk a recession to eliminate Covid-19 within the borders to show up American epidemiological incompetence. Endorsing Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will hurt local companies, but state media justify the sacrifice by arguing Moscow’s support is necessary to prevent Washington from “splitting China into puzzle pieces”.

Infrastructure spending combined with data fudging - artful reweighting of inputs and prices, for example – will prop up China’s stats this year. But that borrows from future growth. The economy needs to expand at around 4.8% per year to meet Xi’s tacit goal of doubling GDP by 2035. A debt crisis or prolonged crackdowns on the private sector would wreck that plan.

At the same time China’s most pressing problems – a sagging birthrate, falling productivity, a wasteful state sector – are not byproducts of American hegemony, nor can they be outgrown. Competition is healthy, but insecurity is a tax.

Graphic: The gap between Chinese and U.S. growth has been shrinking

- Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered senior economic and financial officials to ensure the country’s economic growth outpaces the United States’ this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 26, citing people familiar with the discussions.

- U.S. gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualised rate in the first three months of 2022, the government said in its advance GDP estimate on April 28. The American economy grew at a robust 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter.

- Chinese GDP expanded by 4.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on April 18, beating analysts' expectations for a 4.4% gain and picking up from 4.0% in the fourth quarter.

