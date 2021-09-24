Antin IPO will inspire private equity copycats

Company stock price information are displayed on screens as they hang above the Paris stock exchange, operated by Euronext NV, in La Defense business district in Paris, France, December 14, 2016.

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Voltaire coined the phrase “pour encourager les autres” when someone makes an example to inspire good behaviour in others. Antin Infrastructure Partners (ANTIN.PA) has done something similar with its initial public offering which raised 550 million euros: Shares in the private equity firm bounced 25% on their market debut in Paris on Friday. It follows a similarly enthusiastic debut from London-listed rival Bridgepoint (BPTB.L).

Antin specialises in red-hot infrastructure niches like digital networks and renewable energy, as well as plainer road and rail assets. That helped shareholders overlook the company’s tiny 15% free float, plus the fact that a handful of executives remain firmly in control.

Friday’s jump gives the firm a market value of roughly 5.1 billion euros, equal to a meaty 29 times earnings for 2023, according to Breakingviews calculations that assume annual revenue growth of 20% and a 70% operating margin. That’s still a discount to listed peers EQT (EQTAB.ST) and Partners Group (PGHN.S), which trade at over 30 times. Such heady valuations will only “encourager” other buyout barons to follow. (By Christopher Thompson)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Plugging Greensill-sized regulatory holes read more

Ola’s rosy mobility vision faces synergy conundrum read more

Wall Street B-team arrives in D.C. L1N2QP1PC

Brookfield has weak upper hand in $7 bln grid M&A read more

Fonterra refines recipe to weather climate crisis read more

Vaccine spat is unhealthy for UK-India trade talks read more

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok