Antipodean petrol deal runs low on fuel

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ampol’s NZ$2 billion ($1.3 billion) plan to buy New Zealand rival Z Energy (ZEL.NZ) started with a sputter. Early last year, the Australian oil refiner and petrol-station operator, previously known as Caltex, was being wooed with an A$8.8 billion ($5.5 billion then) takeover bid from Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATDb.TO). When the pandemic broke out, the Canadian convenience store owner walked away. With Ampol shares now worth 22% less than that offer, its own acquisition attempt is hardly firing on all cylinders.

The talks disclosed on Monday, with large swathes of both countries in lockdown, sparked a 5% loss in market value, even though the NZ$150 million in working capital savings estimated by RBC analysts would more than cover the 35% premium. Trouble is that boss Matthew Halliday may have to sell Ampol’s existing Kiwi business to secure regulatory approval and issue some equity. It’s also offering 10 times estimated EBITDA for Z Energy compared with Ampol’s own 7 times. It’s easy to see why only one set of shareholders are pumped. (By Antony Currie)

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin