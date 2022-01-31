Antitrust revamp could turn into game of chicken

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s no secret that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is hypersensitive read more to corporate mergers that could reduce competition. Another sore point right now is consumer price inflation, which is running at a four-decade high read more . Flying dangerously near the intersection of these concerns is America’s huge meat industry, in particular poultry production, where Cargill and Continental Grain are trying to buy Sanderson Farms (SAFM.O).

The $4.5 billion deal announced last August isn’t an obvious target for trustbusters. With a potential combined market share of 13.5%, according to a Reuters analysis, there are far bigger nuggets to fry like sector leaders Tyson Foods (TSN.N) and Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC.O), each with more market power on its own.

Yet it’s unclear how freely Biden’s competition cops will range relative to the traditionally narrow remit in the United States. A history of price-fixing and the like read more in the chicken world doesn’t help. And the cost of barbecue-friendly wings, for example, has soared read more . The antitrust revamp could easily turn into a game of chicken. (By Richard Beales)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

French care home operator faces bleak prognosis read more

Netflix hints M&A could have a starring role read more

Google’s Bharti stake levels India’s playing field read more

UniCredit’s cash handout is just a start read more

Citi’s Hong Kong fine is a warning to others read more

Australia’s Barrier Reef plan touches the surface read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam