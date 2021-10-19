Breakingviews
Apollo, god of basically everything
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Marc Rowan has set Apollo Global Management (APO.N) a challenge worthy of Greek myth. As part of the asset manager’s 261-page investor day presentation, the new chief executive read more
said on Tuesday that he wants the firm to manage more than $1 trillion by 2026, more than twice what it has now. Apollo’s market capitalization rose $2.1 billion, or 7%. Take Rowan’s comments at face value, and that may be conservative.
The engine driving the Apollo’s assets is Athene , the insurance company it created in 2009. Over the past five years, Apollo’s assets under management have more than doubled to $472 billion. So-called permanent capital vehicles make up more than half of that.
Assume, crudely, that Rowan hits that $1 trillion, and can squeeze out 1% a year in fees. Apollo’s revenue would be $10 billion by 2026. Based on BlackRock’s (BLK.N) five-year average multiple of 5 times revenue, according to Refinitiv, Apollo would be worth 50% more than its current value. Tuesday’s more modest share price suggest investors are at least giving him credit for trying. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)
