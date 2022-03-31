CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 at an Apple event at their headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 10, 2019.

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Apple (AAPL.O) is taking a bite out of the financial-technology sector. Digital upstarts like Affirm (AFRM.O) and Jack Dorsey’s Block (SQ.N) should be on high alert. Lenders like Goldman Sachs (GS.N), however, have less to fear.

The $2.9 trillion iPhone maker led by Tim Cook is beefing up its in-house financial-services infrastructure and expanding further in consumer credit, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. That involves bringing a raft of tools such as payment processing and credit-risk assessment in-house. Cook is also launching a “buy now, pay later” product that will allow consumers to spread the cost of purchases over instalments.

The push is scariest for Apple’s current financial-technology suppliers. Shares in CoreCard (CCRD.N) and Green Dot (GDOT.N), whose systems underpin the company’s credit card and peer-to-peer payment offering, fell by 12% and 5% respectively on Wednesday. That’s a fair reaction, since Cook seems intent on controlling his fintech infrastructure. He recently bought Credit Kudos, a UK startup whose technology could allow Apple to supplement conventional credit checks by accessing borrowers’ bank-account history.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cook’s consumer-credit expansion should also worry pay-later players like $13 billion Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay, which Block bought for $29 billion. Apple Pay has almost 50 million U.S. users, according to eMarketer, giving it a formidable starting point from which to launch a pay-by-instalment product. Cook recently announced a new service allowing U.S. merchants to accept payments from customers just using an iPhone. That’s a direct threat to Block’s core business.

The trickier question is whether banks like JPMorgan (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs and Bank of America (BAC.N) should fret. Bloomberg reported that Apple could fund smaller pay-later loans using its own balance sheet rather than using a partner like Goldman, as it does for credit cards.

But it’s hard to imagine Cook cutting out the lenders entirely. Apple’s financial resources are huge: it had $203 billion of cash and marketable securities at the end of 2021. However, that’s tiny compared with the size of big U.S. banks’ balance sheets, which are comfortably in the trillions. And large-scale consumer lending isn’t lucrative enough to justify the regulatory hassle. Barclays’ (BARC.L) consumer, cards and payments business has generated an average return on equity of 16% since 2014, after stripping out intangible assets. Apple’s RoE this year will exceed 100%, according to Refinitiv estimates. Banks’ chief executives and Cook can probably get along.

Follow @liamwardproud on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Apple is developing its own financial-services technology in a bid to reduce the company’s reliance on third-party systems, Bloomberg reported on March 30.

- Under the plans, the iPhone maker would manage its own payments processing, risk assessment for loans, fraud analysis and credit checks.

- The first product to rely on the new technology systems will be a “buy now, pay later” service with two distinct offerings.

- The first offering would provide interest-free credit so that consumers can split purchases across four instalments. Apple might fund those loans using its own cash reserves, Bloomberg reported. The second product would offer longer-term consumer loans underwritten by Goldman Sachs, Apple’s existing credit card partner.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.