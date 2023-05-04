













NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rising interest rates have contributed to bank failures, real estate troubles and a general sense of malaise in markets. But for Apple (AAPL.O), the sharp change in monetary conditions is golden and delicious. The iPhone maker said on Thursday that it ended the first quarter with cash and saleable investments $57 billion greater than its debts. That presents boss Tim Cook with an opportunity.

Five years ago, Apple admitted it had far too much cash, partly because it had stashed profit overseas for tax reasons, and possibly because of memories of the company’s near-bankruptcy two decades earlier. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri promised in 2018 that the firm’s cash would eventually equal its debt. Despite generous payouts to investors – including a dividend hike announced on Thursday and a promise to buy back $90 billion more stock – Maestri has so far failed to reach that goal.

There’s also more cash coming by the minute. Analysts expect Apple’s operations to produce about $100 billion of free cash flow after capital expenditure over the next four quarters, according to Refinitiv. That’s nearly enough to cover its newly-raised dividend for a year, and $90 billion buyback program, without touching the balance sheet. Moreover, the company consistently sells iPhones and services faster than it pays suppliers, which adds to its cash cushion.

Rising rates have punished companies that hold on to long term investments with fixed interest payments, from long-duration Treasuries to asset-backed securities. Think of First Republic Bank, which had loaded up on long-term mortgages with fixed, low yields, leaving it floundering when depositors started whipping their savings out. Apple, in contrast, has smartly cut its long-term investments almost in half over the past five years, largely using the proceeds to buy back stock.

While Cook could simply stick the cash into short-term Treasuries – three-month paper has yielded as much as 5.5% – the bigger opportunity is offering financial services to customers. The company has been tiptoeing onto turf previously cornered by banks, for example partnering with Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on a credit card and a new high-yield savings account, and launching “Apple Pay Later” in March. While the first two initiatives sit on Goldman’s balance sheet, the buy-now-pay-later product sits on Apple’s.

There’s little downside to taking more risk. Other buy-now-pay-later firms are struggling with higher costs of funding, whereas Apple, fueled by earnings rather than market-based borrowings, has no such issue. It can also use its vast consumer data as a credit tool. Besides, in a company making $24 billion of quarterly earnings – roughly twice what JPMorgan (JPM.N) makes as the biggest U.S. bank – shareholders will almost certainly tolerate some trial and error in the name of putting that cash to work.

Follow @rob_cyran on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Apple’s revenue for the quarter ending April 1 was $94.8 billion, a decrease of 3% from the same period a year earlier. The technology company’s earnings were unchanged at $1.52 per share.

The company said it would increase its dividend by 4%, to 24 cents per share per quarter. Apple also authorized the repurchase of $90 billion of stock.

Apple had $57 billion more in cash and saleable securities on its balance sheet than its debts at the end of the quarter.

Editing by John Foley and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.