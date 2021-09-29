Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Aramco vote tests Mukesh Ambani's power

2 minute read

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing firector of Reliance Industries, gestures as he answers a question during a media interaction in New Delhi, India, June 15, 2017.

MUMBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) has strongly defended its decision to appoint Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SE) chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as an independent director to its board. Shareholder proxy advisory groups have publicly and privately baulked against the move, not least because the $230 billion Indian conglomerate is still trying to close a deal first announced two years ago to sell a large chunk of its oil-to-chemicals business to the global crude giant.

Boss Mukesh Ambani and his related entities own half of Reliance, meaning he can easily push through the appointment that requires a simple majority. The regulator’s tougher rules setting a higher threshold don’t kick in until January. But both parties will be embarrassed if a significant chunk of shareholders go against the appointment. The vote will also test institutional investors willingness to face up to two powerful men: India’s top company parks a lot of surplus cash with mutual funds and other institutions, and Al-Rumayyan is also the governor of Saudi Arabia’s giant sovereign wealth fund. The ultimate size of the investor rebellion will be telling. (By Una Galani)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Mediobanca rebel dresses up in ESG colours read more

U.S. political divisions crash into debt ceiling read more

Hollywood agents feel the showbiz squeeze read more

UK $1.5 bln software buyout is fittingly cheap read more

BHP’s climate plans miss the target read more

Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 10:02 AM UTC

Mediobanca rebel dresses up in ESG colours

Mediobanca’s pushy investor Leonardo Del Vecchio is putting his activist clothes on. The eyewear billionaire, who owns a 19% stake, proposed on Tuesday to amend the bank’s by-laws at an Oct. 28 shareholder meeting. He wants to remove a requirement that up to three Mediobanca executives with at least three years of experience at the bank should sit on the board, and give minority shareholders two more board representatives. Both would be an improvement in Mediobanca’s outdated governance and will likely be well-received by other investors.

Breakingviews
Aramco vote tests Mukesh Ambani's power
Breakingviews
Evergrande restructuring is well-balanced so far
Breakingviews
Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich
Breakingviews
U.S. political divisions crash into debt ceiling