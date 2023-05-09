













LONDON, May 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SE) first-quarter net profit may be off by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but it’s also being more generous to shareholders. On top of an existing dividend programme that saw the company hand out $20 billion to investors between January and March, the $2 trillion oil behemoth said on Tuesday it plans to introduce a “performance-linked” payout policy that aims to distribute between 50% and 70% of annual free cash flow. That could work out to up to $18 billion a year, Royal Bank of Canada analysts reckon.

Given that there are solid long-term reasons to hold Aramco shares, it might seem odd that the world’s largest oil producer feels the need to keep its investors on side. One driver is just that high oil prices have left it very well-off: in April Fitch Ratings bumped Aramco to an A-plus rating, citing its $135 billion cash pile as of end-2022.

But Aramco also has strategic reasons. Its 2019 IPO was far from a roaring success with foreign investors, and if it ever wants to sell new shares then the Saudi group’s sub-4% dividend yield arguably needs to be closer to that of Western peers like BP (BP.L) and Shell (SHEL.L). Shareholders in Aramco recorded a 10% total loss over the last year, in contrast to the 26% return fetched by BP, Refinitiv data shows. Meanwhile, Aramco’s dividend has been fixed since its listing, but that arrangement expires next year. Flagging to prospective foreign investors that its dividend policy is not entirely dependent on the whims of the Saudi state is probably not a bad idea. (By Yawen Chen)

