Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize
MELBOURNE, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beleaguered Australian wealth manager AMP (AMP.AX) is ending a terrible year on a bit of a high. Its shares are down 40% since the start of January; it ousted former Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari in April and failed to sell read more first the entire company and then a 60% stake in its real-estate and infrastructure-investing division to Ares Management (ARES.N). New boss Alexis George, though, has managed to best her predecessor by striking a deal with the U.S. investment firm.
Granted, it’s only for A$7 billion ($5 billion) of infrastructure debt, not majority ownership of the entire A$59 billion of assets managed by the PrivateMarketsCo unit that Ares was chasing earlier. But George, the former ANZ (ANZ.AX) deputy CEO who joined in August, has squeezed A$428 million, a decent 6% of assets, out of the buyer. AMP could earn up to A$150 million more, too, depending on how the funds perform under new ownership. The almost 7% Friday morning jump in AMP’s stock shows shareholders welcome the festive consolation prize. (By Antony Currie)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Intel’s apology underlines China dilemma read more
Test maker deal preps for life after Covid-19 read more
Renault sends mixed Chinese messages read more
Norway’s pangolin stance spotlights Chinese pharma read more
UK watchdog’s hedge fund fine shows blunter teeth read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.