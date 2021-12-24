Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize

MELBOURNE, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beleaguered Australian wealth manager AMP (AMP.AX) is ending a terrible year on a bit of a high. Its shares are down 40% since the start of January; it ousted former Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari in April and failed to sell read more first the entire company and then a 60% stake in its real-estate and infrastructure-investing division to Ares Management (ARES.N). New boss Alexis George, though, has managed to best her predecessor by striking a deal with the U.S. investment firm.

Granted, it’s only for A$7 billion ($5 billion) of infrastructure debt, not majority ownership of the entire A$59 billion of assets managed by the PrivateMarketsCo unit that Ares was chasing earlier. But George, the former ANZ (ANZ.AX) deputy CEO who joined in August, has squeezed A$428 million, a decent 6% of assets, out of the buyer. AMP could earn up to A$150 million more, too, depending on how the funds perform under new ownership. The almost 7% Friday morning jump in AMP’s stock shows shareholders welcome the festive consolation prize. (By Antony Currie)

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum