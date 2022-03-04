Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez speaks at the opening session of the legislative term for 2022 at the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 1, 2022. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Argentina and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday agreed a $45 billion deal to roll over 2018’s infamous $57 billion credit line. If approved, it will come in the nick of time for a deadline for repayments that Buenos Aires would otherwise have struggled to make.

This time, the IMF says, is different. The policy requirements the Argentine government is agreeing to are based on “realistic goals” and a “pragmatic approach” – both lacking in the bailout four years ago, which was largely wishful thinking on the part of the fund.

Even assuming lessons have been learned, the agreement calls for skepticism. First, both sides needed a deal badly, perhaps too badly. Second, President Alberto Fernández’s government has to get it approved by Argentina’s Congress and then implement and maintain measures to improve public finances, which tend to involve unpopular things like tax hikes and subsidy reductions. Third, it’s the country’s 22nd IMF bailout, on Reuters’ count. It’s a victory for hope over recent – and long-term – experience. (By Richard Beales)

