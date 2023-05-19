













SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The instinct is to sell. Asia technology companies from Singapore to China are making the right noises on cost cutting and are mostly moving in the right direction but can’t do enough to please investors. The market’s high expectations are a sticky problem for a sector on the mend.

“Stocks in this part of the world fall on a miss and fall on a beat as well”, Venugopal Garre, a senior analyst at Bernstein wrote to clients after shares of Singapore’s Grab (GRAB.O) crashed 15% on Thursday despite the ride-hailing to deliveries company raising its guidance.

Grab is at one pointy end of the scepticism. Investors in the $11 billion SoftBank-backed (9984.T) company are focusing on its tepid 3% growth in its gross merchandise value in the first quarter and looking past its narrowing of losses for the fifth straight quarter. CEO Anthony Tan is more sanguine. The return of tourists to Southeast Asia, he says, bodes well for the group’s core mobility business in the second half. Earlier in the week, shares of compatriot Sea (SE.N) plunged 18% after slightly disappointing earnings, which overshadowed the games-to-shopping company recording its second consecutive quarter of profit.

Others are feeling a similar heat. Chinese video-games and social media giant Tencent (0700.HK) on Wednesday delivered a better-than-expected 11% year-on-year jump in quarterly revenue, thanks to double-digit percent increases in its advertising, payments and cloud computing units. Despite the return to growth, its Hong Kong stock still slumped the following day. Investors were also spooked when e-commerce group Alibaba (9988.HK), reported sales that missed analyst forecasts on Refinitiv by 1%, wiping out $13 billion in market value overnight in New York. Even the company's plan to return shares of its cloud computing division to shareholders - part of a radical breakup aimed at unlocking value - failed to enthuse markets.

Some caution is warranted but the $220 billion Alibaba, for example, trades on just 10 times its forecast next 12-month earnings, per Refinitiv, not that far from state-owned utilities like China Mobile (0941.HK) and China Unicom (0762.HK), which fetch roughly 9 times. At 2.5 times sales, Sea trades at nearly half of Tencent’s multiple. Grab meanwhile is handicapped by the excessive $40 billion valuation at which it went public through a merger with a blank-cheque firm in 2021. At 4 times sales, it still commands a multiple twice Uber’s, suggesting investors are at least giving it some credit for its high potential businesses including in fintech. The next challenge is resetting investor expectations so that beats can shine through.

Follow @anshumandaga and @mak_robyn on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Grab on May 18 said revenue more than doubled to $525 million in the three months to March from the same period a year ago, above the average forecast expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Lower incentives helped it to cut its adjusted operating loss to $66 million from $287 million a year ago. It also narrowed its forecast for annual adjusted operating loss to $195 million-$235 million, from a previous forecast of $275 million-$325 million.

China’s Alibaba on May 18 reported revenue of 208 billion yuan ($30.1 billion) in the three months to end-March, up 2% year-on-year. The company also announced that it plans to complete a "full spin-off" of its Cloud Intelligence Group unit via a stock dividend to shareholders in the next 12 months. Alibaba's New York shares closed down 5.4% to $83.33 on May 18. Tencent on May 17 posted an 11% year-on-year rise in revenue to 149.9 billion yuan, compared to the 146 billion yuan expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Net profit rose 11% to 25.83 billion yuan.

Sea on May 16 reported a net profit of $87 million in the three months to March, below analyst expectations. It blamed the miss on a $118 million goodwill impairment charge from a prior acquisition. Revenue from its gaming unit tumbled 52% while e-commerce grew by a similar amount.

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.