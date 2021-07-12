Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

ASOS takes dowdy route to the U.S. fashion

3 minute read

Asos logo is seen in a smartphone in front of a displayed TopShop logo in this illustration taken January 25, 2021.

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Online retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) is taking a contrarian route to keep growing. U.S. department store operator Nordstrom (JWN.N) has bought a minority interest in the 5 billion pound fashion group’s Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands . In return, ASOS will set up a click and collect service at Nordstrom’s 350 stores and sell those brands in some of them.

It looks like a relatively low-risk way for the 5 billion pound online group to expand stateside. Nordstrom offers a direct route to many American shoppers. And ASOS picked up the brands in question from the wreckage of Philip Green’s Arcadia empire for just 265 million pounds, making them a cheap guinea pig. Yet the choice of a brick and mortar retailer as a partner highlights the fierce competition in online fashion from firms like Zalando (ZALG.DE) and Boohoo (BOOH.L). ASOS trades at 29 times forward earnings, almost five times as rich a multiple as Nordstrom. Its unconventional choice of partner raises questions about its ability to continue such runaway growth. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Even Goldman can’t fight the tide on pay read more

Smiths Group breakup saga may end with a whimper read more

Atos profit warning may tempt bottom-feeders read more

Wesfarmers takes M&A temperature read more

China’s easing gesture underscores growth worries read more

Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 4:00 PM UTCEuropean IPO market feels like global leftovers

Europe is increasingly looking like an also-ran in the global competition for initial public offerings. A string of companies recently cancelled their European debuts. Trendier groups like Soho House, Turkish e-commerce firm Hepsiburada (HEPS.O) and Italian vaccine vial maker Stevanato (STVN.N) have meanwhile opted to migrate across the pond. A vicious cycle is forming.

BreakingviewsEven Goldman can’t fight the tide on pay
BreakingviewsASOS takes dowdy route to the U.S. fashion
BreakingviewsThai group shells out for Advent resins buyout
BreakingviewsRothermeres heed Daily Mail’s buyout criticism