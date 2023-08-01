LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) is making a painful transition from cash-guzzler to viable carmaker. Listed in 2018, the marque famous for its link to James Bond has undergone successive rescues, first by Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree consortium, with later injections from Saudi’s Public Investment Fund and Chinese carmaker Geely. A 216 million pound cash call on Monday brings its total capital raised since 2018 to just under 1.8 billion pounds.

The long ordeal may be nearly over. Monday’s share issue was less a rescue and more an opportunistic move to capitalise on a strong trading price, allowing the group to retire expensive debt. By this year, Aston Martin will have grown revenue by 13% per annum since 2019, according to Refinitiv data, thanks to new models like the DB12 and higher prices. Its gross margin is set to exceed 35%, surpassing larger peer Porsche AG (P911_p.DE). And by the end of 2024 it should be generating free cash flow, and have debt of just over 1 times EBITDA, using Refinitiv data.

The question remains how to put a price on the company. Aston’s current enterprise value is just under 2 times forecast 2024 sales, a discount to Porsche, and far below Ferrari’s (RACE.MI) more than 8 times multiple. It could justify a richer price tag than its current mark, thanks to a suite of new cars and mid-term gross margin target of around 45%. Yet Aston still needs to show it can make an electric vehicle, with the first due in 2025. Its small scale makes it vulnerable if the economy sours, or the switch to battery rides requires even more investment. With the path ahead still tricky, investors may wait before giving it a true luxury multiple. (By Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Japan market rally fails to mask Nomura’s woes read more

BP appeal requires more than short-term sweeteners read more

EQT’s India IVF buyout hits on fertile themes read more

Even with alpha strikeout, Steve Cohen scores read more

Sequoia picks the right moment to ditch deadwood read more

Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.