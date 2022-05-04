LONDON, May 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda (AML.L) is now on its third chief executive since listing just over three years ago, and its second since billionaire Lawrence Stroll led a rescue recapitalisation in 2020. Former Mercedes executive Tobias Moers is being replaced by 75-year-old Amedeo Felisa in the hotseat of James Bond’s favourite carmaker. He was CEO of Ferrari (RACE.MI) until 2016, and sat on the 1.1 billion pound group’s board as a non-exec.

Felisa takes the wheel at an important moment. Under Moers, the group cut costs and launched new brands such as the DBX707. But Aston Martin is still saddled with over 1 billion pounds of net debt, and is still burning up cash. The good news is that, as new models roll out, free cash flow may only be minus 79 million pounds this year, and turn positive in 2023, according to Refinitiv forecasts. The snag is that Aston Martin is way behind rivals in developing electric cars, with its first pure battery ride not due until 2025. As the sector shifts away from fossil fuels, Aston Martin will need some driving worthy of the British super-spy. (By Neil Unmack)

