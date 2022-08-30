1 minute read
AstraZeneca’s Soriot on cures for pharma ills: podcast
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $208 bln drugmaker’s CEO is celebrating 10 years at the helm. In this edition of the Exchange podcast, he explains why after quadrupling the company’s share price, there is more to do. He also delves into Chinese competition and the consequences of caps on U.S. drug prices.
Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Katrina Hamlin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.