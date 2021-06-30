Atlantia’s M&A treasure chest has use-by date

Vehicles are seen on a motorway in Milton Keynes, Britain, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Atlantia’s (ATL.MI) road trip is taking a brighter turn. The infrastructure group controlled by the Benetton family is due to receive 8 billion euros of cash from the forced sale of its trouble-hit Italian motorway unit. M&A should not be the only option.

For Chief Executive Carlo Bertazzo, hunting for acquisitions makes a pleasant change. The 13 billion euro company has spent three years in a bitter fight with Rome following the fatal collapse of a Genoa viaduct. The saga, which knocked a third off its market value, ended after Atlantia agreed to sell its 88% stake in domestic toll road operator Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) to a consortium led by Italy’s sovereign fund.

The obvious way to redeploy the proceeds would be for Atlantia to expand its portfolio of infrastructure assets, which include Rome and Nice airports and toll road manager Abertis. With European airport traffic languishing 80% below pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2021 and owners uncertain about the prospects for a full recovery, Atlantia could try to snap up assets. For example, the Greek government earmarked a 30% stake in Athens International Airport for privatisation back in 2019. Yet most sellers will wait for better times.

Toll road concessions, which offer steady returns, are another option. Abertis, which chiefly operates in southern Europe and Latin America, expanded into the United States last year. Atlantia could also add to its 15% stake in 7 billion euro Getlink (GETP.PA), which operates the English Channel tunnel. Yet it’s bound to face competition from investors such as Blackstone (BX.N) or Macquarie (MQG.AX) and infrastructure rivals like builder ACS (ACS.MC).

Bertazzo’s third M&A option is to beef up Telepass, Atlantia’s motorway payment system operator. Adding car- or bike-sharing capabilities would capitalise on the shift to sustainable mobility. Yet Telepass’s business is comparatively small and any investments would be riskier than Atlantia’s core business.

If Atlantia cannot find a target that meets its investment criteria it will need a plan B. One option is to spend more on dividends or launch a share buyback larger than the 2 billion euros the company is considering. The alternative is to pay back debt: even after the ASPI sale, Atlantia’s consolidated borrowings will be around 20 billion euros, a chunky 5 times the company’s expected post-sale EBITDA.

Atlantia is not due to receive the cash until early next year. That puts a clear use-by date on the company’s M&A treasure chest.

- Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has agreed to sell its 88% stake in motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia for 8 billion euros in cash to a consortium led by Italian state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The group is due to receive the proceeds in 2022.

- Atlantia said it wants to use some of the cash for new acquisitions. The company controls Spanish road concession group Abertis, manages Rome airport and owns a 15% stake in Channel Tunnel operator Getlink.

- Atlantia said it is considering launching a share buyback programme of up to 2 billion euros. It plans to pay a dividend worth 600 million euros for 2021.

